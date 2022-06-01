हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Singer KK's death LIVE updates: Kolkata Police registers case of unnatural death

Singer KK death updates: On Tuesday (May 31), singer KK passed away at the age of 53. He had just got done with a live concert in Kolkata, following which he fell ill.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - 08:34
Comments |
Pic: IANS

Tuesday (May 31) night brought a piece of shocking news for India's music fraternity. Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away at the age of 53, shortly after finishing a live concert in Kolkata. 'Pyaar Ke Pal',  'Tu Aashiqui Hai' (Jhankar Beats), 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) are some of KK's iconic songs that have left an indelible mark on his fans. Over the span of his almost 3-decade-long career KK sang more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages. He had also received various honours including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer- Male (Non-Film Music) and many more.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on the singer's demise.

 

1 June 2022, 08:33 AM

Breaking: Kolkata Police’s New Market Police Station registers unnatural death (U/D) case in the sudden demise of singer KK. According to our sources, police are also investigating factors like whether the auditorium had more people than its actual capacity, and whether the ACs were working or not. They are checking if any prevailing circumstance led to KK falling sick while performing.

1 June 2022, 08:24 AM

Nation mourned the death of KK, with PM Modi joining in to pay his tributes. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

1 June 2022, 08:23 AM

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. 

1 June 2022, 08:22 AM

KK passed away after a concert in Kolkata, where he performed live.

1 June 2022, 08:16 AM

KK, best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke, passed away on Tuesday (May 31).

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: Second phase of Ram Mandir construction will start from today