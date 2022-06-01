1 June 2022, 08:33 AM Breaking: Kolkata Police’s New Market Police Station registers unnatural death (U/D) case in the sudden demise of singer KK. According to our sources, police are also investigating factors like whether the auditorium had more people than its actual capacity, and whether the ACs were working or not. They are checking if any prevailing circumstance led to KK falling sick while performing.

1 June 2022, 08:24 AM Nation mourned the death of KK, with PM Modi joining in to pay his tributes. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

1 June 2022, 08:23 AM KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

1 June 2022, 08:22 AM KK passed away after a concert in Kolkata, where he performed live.