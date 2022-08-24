NewsLifestylePeople
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding WILL happen jab bachhe decide karenge, says Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: The couple made their first public appearance together last year during the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film Tadap. 

New Delhi: Veteran star Suniel Shetty recently in his interaction with media reacted to rumours of his daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's impending wedding. Speculation is rife that the 'much-in-love' couple is planning to get married anytime soon. 

Suniel Shetty told Instant Bollywood, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na?"

He further said, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi."

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA have often grabbed the headlines. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance together last year during the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film Tadap. 

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. He is the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the India national team.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

She will reportedly be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

 

