KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty fly to Germany together for cricketer's surgery

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are no longer a rumoured couple, their mushy pictures and social media posts have said enough and confirmed their relationship. The cricketer has been dating the Motichoor Chakhnachoor Bollywood actress for quite some time now and fans love them! Earlier today, the couple was spotted at the airport together as they head towards Germany for Rahul's surgery.

Athiya donned baggy jeans and a white crop top and paired it with a purple jacket. KL on the other hand looked dapper cool in beige pants and an oversized black tee that had 'hell yeah' written on it.



Recently, during one of his matches, KL sustained some injuries and is now headed to Germany with his ladylove for a groin surgery done. It was also because of this injury that he was not a part of the Indian cricket team on its England tour. The videos and pictures of the two from the airport are going viral on social media.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating each other for years and fans totally adore their Jodi and chemistry. They often share pictures with each other on special occasions and birthdays. This is not the first time they were spotted at the airport together, they have taken many trips, vacations together.

Speculations about their marriage has been on for quite some time. Rumours are there that the couple is planning to get wed this December. Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty on this, told ETimes that, "She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."