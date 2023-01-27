KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty got Rs 50 cr Worth Flat, Audi car and a Diamond Bracelet as Expensive Wedding Gifts? Bride's Father Suniel Shetty Releases Statement

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's high-profile hush-hush wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse remained in news for days. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 23 this year, matching their creamy pastel hues in gorgeous wedding attires. Their wedding photos broke the internet with celebs, friends and fan wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness. Besides good wishes, reports about couple getting lavish and expensive gifts as wedding presents also set the tongues waging.

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY EXPENSIVE WEDDING GIFTS?

Several reports alleged that Suniel Shetty, gifted his daughter a suave apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. And Salman Khan gifted her an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Not just that, reports about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jackie Shroff and many others gifting the newlyweds some extravagent presents also ciruclated online. But is it really true? Let's find out.

FAMILY DENIES KL-RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY GETTING PRICEY GIFTS

News18 quoted the statement from the Shetty family which read, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain."

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in Hero opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachor (2019) with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The wedding had close to 70 guests including close family and Athiya and Rahul’s friends from Bollywood and cricketing world.