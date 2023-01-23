KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula spotted at dance floor on sangeet night

NEW DELHI: Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricket Team vice-captain KL Rahul will become 'husband and wife' in a matter of few hours. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Monday (Jan 23) at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. On Saturday, the couple hosted the sangeet and mehendi ceremony which saw in attendance several of their close friends and family members. Glimpses of all lit up Suniel Shetty's farmhouse on the occasion are all over the internet.

A picture from the Sangeet venue is going viral on the internet and actor Arjun Kapoor was papped dancing at Athiya and KL Rahul's pre-wedding ceremony. The actor was accompanied by his sister Anshula Kapoor, who was seen dressed in a bright pink attire.

Yesterday, Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshtha and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff were also papped arriving for the sangeet night. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Rohan Shrestha, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula attend sangeet ceremony

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor marked their presence at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul sangeet ceremony. Also spotted arriving at the wedding venue was ace fashion photographer Rohan Shrestha who is said to be close friend of the couple.

In another video, bridegroom KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were seen shaking legs on the popular Bollywood number 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' at the sangeet ceremony.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will get hitched today and the couple has made sure to keep their wedding ceremony a private affair. The duo has implemented a no-phone policy and has made sure that no photos from the ceremony goes out in public. Around 100 guests are expected to attend the nuptials at Suniel Shetty's famrhouse today.