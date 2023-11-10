New Delhi: Everyone is talking about 'Koffee With Karan 8'. Why not? Karan Johar gets the actors to spill the beans like no other celeb gossip show. Last episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 saw Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday talk about many topics which have set the internet abuzz.

Just like the world, Karan Johar wondered who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is? KJo says, “Now, that we are bringing up Orry. Can you just tell the world who he is?” Sara replied, “Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?” Ananya added, “Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like ‘Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now.” KJo asked further, “No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?” Sara replied, “I think it's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy.” Ananya added, “He dresses well. He is good with captions.”

Karan Johar further asked, “You still haven't told me what he does.” Well, Ananya is “not sure, Karan, about the answer.” To KJo's question, “What does he do?” Ananya said, “He does a lot. He works for himself.” Then Sara added, “He was on his life also. Yeah. I saw a video of him saying that he works on himself and he goes to the gym and has massages. He does Pilates.”

It wasn't just this. The episode also talked about the actresses' personal life as well, when Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly responded, "Night Manager". The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." Ananya's response has fueled the existing rumours that she's dating Aditya Roy Kapur!

The rumours took birth at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year when at It all began when the two made a joint appearance . However, neither of them have confirmed the reports.