Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Calls Jeh 'Toofan Mail,' Alia Opens Up On Her Morning Routine With Raha

New Delhi: The latest episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which has migrated to the streaming medium, saw Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch and all that the ladies had to drop were nothing but sass bombs one after the other.

Kareena, who won the Koffee hamper with her no-hold-barred rapid fire, dominated the whole episode and flicked it off over to the boundary quite often. However, at one point, she spoke from her heart fondly about her two kids - Taimur and Jeh whom she shares with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

During the episode, Karan steered the conversation to the maternal side of the two stars, who are having a brilliant run at the movies, as both of them are proud moms. First Karan spoke with Alia about how life has become different for her and Ranbir with the arrival of their baby daughter Raha, who turned a year old this month.

Alia told KJo, “Very often I would just sit with Raha in the morning when there’s nobody around and I talk to her about how I feel and what I wish for her.”

Alia also shared that Ranbir is deeply madly in love with Raha and is playing with her all the time, sometimes to the point where Alia has to really ask Ranbir to stop obsessing with his daughter and also let the little girl have some time with her mom as well.

She shared that Ranbir is sometimes the burp specialist, that’s when Karan interjected and said, “He’s a burp specialist?” He then immediately followed it up with: “But you don’t need a burp specialist, you’re quite a burper”.

An embarrassed Alia said, “TMI ( too much information) Karan”.

Kareena then spoke about her two kids as she said, "Taimur is the quieter one. Jeh is the ‘Toofan Mail’”.

She also revealed that he is very fond of eating and enjoys living life king-size. That’s when Karan quipped, "So, he's a Kapoor". Kareen concurred, “Yes he’s a ‘Kapoor’”.

Earlier, speaking about her younger son's vibe and attitude, Kareena had told IANS that Jeh loves dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' from S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and that he doesn't eat his food until the song is played for him.

Karan also shared that he and Kareena are a part of 'Mom's group on WhatsApp where Kareena is quite active.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.