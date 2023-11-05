trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684361
Koffee With Karan: Ananya Pandey Blushes As Sara Ali Khan Teases Her About Aditya Roy Kapur - WATCH

A small glimpse of Ananya and Sara's fun conversation with Karan has caught everyone's attention. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The rumours took birth at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year
  • Duo reportedly visited Maldives recently
Koffee With Karan: Ananya Pandey Blushes As Sara Ali Khan Teases Her About Aditya Roy Kapur - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karan Johar's famous chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has time and again offered noteworthy insider information. No wonder, we've witnessed several celebrities revealing personal details about their life. Let's just face it, it's fun! The ongoing eighth season is no exception. Afterall, we witnessed many masala moments from the season opener episode with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. 

Now, when KJo has dropped a new promo of the season, Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan are seen gracing the popular Koffee couch together. However,  a small glimpse of Ananya and Sara's fun conversation with Karan has caught everyone's attention. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly responded, "Night Manager". The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." Ananya's response has fueled the existing rumours that she's dating Aditya Roy Kapur!

The rumours took birth at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year when at It all began when the two made a joint appearance . However, neither of them have confirmed the reports.

The duo recently attended another party together. Several clips and images from the bash circulated online in which Ananya and Aditya were seen holding each other's hands. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

