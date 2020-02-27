हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Konkona Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce after 5 years of separation?

The decision to head for a divorce was taken by Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey mutually. They are parents to a six-year-old son named Haroon.

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce after 5 years of separation?
File Photo

New Delhi: Estranged couple Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey, who separated five years ago, have reportedly filed for a divorce. According to a report published in SpotboyE, the decision was taken by them mutually and all the formalities have been done. A decision on their divorce is expected to come out within six months. 

Konkona and Ranvir are parents to a six-year-old son named Haroon and they share his custody. "This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together as man and wife," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. 

Despite their separation, Konkona and Ranvir share a cordial rapport and even starred in a film together. In 2015, the former couple took to their respective Twitter accounts to announce their separation. 

"Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you," read Konkona's statement while Ranvir, likewise, said, "Konkona and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Konkona and Ranvir started dating in 2007 and married three years later in 2010. 

Professionally, they have worked together in films such as 'Traffic Signal', 'Mixed Doubles', 'Aaja Nachle' and 'Gour Hari Dastaan' and 'A Death In The Gunj', directed by Konkona.

