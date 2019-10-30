close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner asks Blac Chyna to share emails, texts sent to Rob Kardashian

Kris has asked Chyna to submit the conversation that happened between her and the TV personality's son Rob. 

Kris Jenner asks Blac Chyna to share emails, texts sent to Rob Kardashian
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Kris Jenner

Washington: Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner has hit back at Blac Chyna legally over the 2017 lawsuit filed by the model. 

Kris has asked Chyna to submit the conversation that happened between her and the TV personality's son Rob. 

Chyna filed the suit two years back against the family over the claims of assault, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations. But in new legal documents obtained by The Blast, and cited by Page Six, Jenner has asked the model to hand over all emails and text messages she had sent to ex-fiance Rob Kardashian from December 1, 2016, to present.

Moreover, the mother has also requested the model to share all contracts related to her and Rob's now-defunct reality show,'Rob & Chyna'.

In the lawsuit filed in 2017, the 31-year old has alleged that the Kardashians and Jenners came together to get their reality show canceled.

"Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show ['Rob & Chyna'], which had already begun filming a second season," claimed the suit adding that Rob physically abused Chyna. Kardashians are hoping to get the suit thrown out. 

 

Tags:
Kris JennerBlac Chynarob kardashianRob & ChynaKardashian-Jenner family
Next
Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff Film Fest

Must Watch

PT6M45S

'Terrorism Is A Global Concern', Says European MPs After Kashmir Visit