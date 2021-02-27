हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krishna Shroff flashes toned midriff in yellow lehenga at friend's wedding, mesmerises fans

Jackie Shroff's darling daughter Krishna Shroff is also quite a stunner and she often raises the hotness bar with her breathtaking photoshoot pictures on Instagram. She recently treated her fans with few clicks of herself, looking nothing less than stunning, from a wedding festivity she attended in Udaipur. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff has established himself as a successful actor in Bollywood. The actor, who made his debut on the big screen with 'Heropanti', has several blockbusters to his credit. However, the Shroff lad is not only from his generation who has been enjoying massive popularity as his sister and Jackie's darling daughter Krishna Shroff is also quite a stunner. Krishna often raises the hotness bar with her breathtaking photoshoot pictures on Instagram. Fondly called Kishu by her close pals, she recently shared a few clicks on social media from a wedding festivity she attended. 

Krishna rocked a yellow lehenga which she teamed up with a stylish white crop blouse. She completed her look with a high ponytail minus accessories and her traditional look has left her fans stunned. And while we couldn't get over her latest look, she shared another picture of herself, decked up in a black-white lehenga.

Krishna, who enjoys a fan following of over 764k users, was flooded with comments on her wall, with users hailing her latest trendy-classy look. Actress Disha Patani dropped the fire emoji in the comment box. Take a look at her pictures below: 

Krishna turned 28 in January and celebrated it by posing a picture in her birthday suit’. The diva quite frequently posts breathtaking pictures. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training center). She parted ways with her boyfriend Eban Hyams last year. 

