Kriti Sanon Enjoys 'Chai Pe Charcha' With Tabu As They Shoot For 'The Crew', Don't Miss Kareena Kapoor's Reaction

Mumbai: Actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu on Sunday, jetted off to Goa for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'The Crew'. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a boomerang video with Tabu in which they could be seen having tea inside the plane which she captioned, "Chai pe characha. Missing you @kareenakapoorkhan #TheCrew. #rheakapoor The Crew has boarded."

Reacting to the video, Kareena wrote, "Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow." The 'Heroine' actor is all set to join the cast of 'The Crew' in Goa soon. Responding to Kareena's message, Kriti wrote, "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai."

Apart from their fun banter, the 'Mimi' actor also shared a selfie on her story and captioned it, "Goa. #TheCrew."

See the pictures here

'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Kirti will also be seen in the upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas. Helmed by Om Raut the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 16.

Apart from this, she also has 'Ganpath: Part-1' opposite Tiger Shroff. Kareena, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. Tabu, will also be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's next 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Ajay Devgn.