Kriti Sanon looks adorable as she shares pictures from her family vacation in Paris

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, on Monday, dropped a string of adorable pictures from her family vacation in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared the pictures which she captioned, "Bonjour #FranceDiaries." In the first picture, the `Luka Chuppi` actor could be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in a denim jumpsuit. In another picture, Kriti could be seen hugging her family members on a rooftop.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Along with this, the `Mimi` actor also dropped some glimpses from her visit to Disneyland.In the end, she shared a couple of pictures featuring her father and her mother.Soon after Kriti shared these adorable pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons."You looking so cute," a fan commented.Another fan wrote, "Keep smiling like this always kritsu."

Here are some of the pictures shared by the actor:

Talking about the work front, Kriti will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film `Bhediya` alongside Varun Dhawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in an upcoming Pan-India film `Adipurush` alongside south actor Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, in `Ganpath: Part 1` opposite Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022, and in `Shehzada` along with Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.