Kriti Sanon raises the temperature in racer back electric blue swimwear, shares throwback pic from her beach vacay

New Delhi: B-Town leggy lass Kriti Sanon not has had a good start to this year with her rom-com 'Luka Chuppi' starring Kartik Aaryan hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. The movie received a warm reception from fans and she has her kitty full with plum deals.

An avid social media user, Kriti recently shared a throwback picture from her beach vacay to the Maldives. She can be seen donning an electric blue racer back swimwear while looking at the picturesque water-filled island.

Check it out here:

The picture has already garnered over 280, 697 likes on Instagram.

Looks like the Maldives a celeb-favourite holiday destination. A few days back, Malaika Arora shared pictures from her beachy vacay to the very beautiful Maldives and fashion designer Masaba Gupta too posted photos of her sojourn to the island beauty.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in a multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and

Rana Daggubati to name a few. She has 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and a special role in Dharma Productions' 'Kalank'.

Looks like a packed calendar, girl!