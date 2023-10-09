Kriti Sanon Raves About Thank You For Coming, Shares Heartfelt Note

NEW DELHI: Actress Kriti Sanon is one of the leading ladies of the industry on Sunday and never fails to impress with her craft. The actress, who debuted nine years ago, continues to impress fans and audiences with her wide range of performances, and recently, the beautiful actress of Indian cinema was awarded the National Award for her outstanding performance in 'Mimi'. With her accomplishments and impressive journey in Indian cinema, the leading actress has been an inspiration for many in the industry.

Kriti Sanon never keeps herself away from supporting her co-stars and directors, and a recent example of this was witnessed when the actress wished Rhea Kapoor, the director of her upcoming film 'The Crew', on her recent release 'Thank You For Coming'. Kriti Sanon took to her social media and hailed Rhea Kapoor and the entire cast and crew of Thank You For Coming by captioning, "GO GO GO GIRLLSSS!" HEARING FAB THINGS ABOUT THE FILM. WATCHING IT SUPER SOON @KARANBOOLANI @RHEAKAPOOR HERE'S TO ALWAYS BREAKING THE GLASS CEILINGS IN THE MOST STYLISH WAY! @BHUMIPEDNEKAR LOVEE THE WAY YOU'RE DOING SOMETHING DIFFERENT EVERY TIME GOOD LUCK GIRL GANG! @SHEHNAAZGILL @DOLLYSINGH @KUSHAKAPILA @SHIBANIBEDI AND THE COOLEST OFF ALL @ANILSKAPOOR SIR."

Elated with the love and wishes from Kriti Sanon, influencer and actress Kusha Kapila took to her social media and hailed the actress by replying, "Thank you to our OG Delhi girl who has paved the way for so many of us, @kritisanon. We look up to you, Kriti."

The response from Kusha Kapila shows how leading actress Kriti Sanon, who hails from Delhi, has been an inspiration for every aspiring actress and talent. From being a debutant actress to the National Award Winner and starting her own journey of a producer with Blue Butterfly Films, the actress has paved a long way solely on her talent and has given other aspiring talent the courage to dream big and to achieve their goals.

Kriti Sanon responded to Kusha Kapila's words and said, "AWW THAT MADE ME EMO! YOU'RE A FIRECRACKER AND AN INSPIRATION YOURSELF KUSHA!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in an untitled romantic story alongside Shahid Kapoor and will also be seen in 'The Crew' and 'Do Patti'.