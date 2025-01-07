Kriti Sanon Reflects On Emotional Breakdown In Mimi: 'Even After The Cut, I Kept Crying'

Kriti Sanon has delivered several standout performances in Bollywood, but her role in the 2021 film Mimi remains one of her most unforgettable. The film, which tells the story of a surrogate mother, is packed with emotionally charged moments. In a recent podcast interview, Kriti opened up about one particularly intense scene that had a profound impact on her, revealing it was the first time she continued crying even after the director called "cut."

Speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kriti admitted that the emotional depth required for this scene demanded a significant amount of effort and emotional investment. She explained, "It’s one of my most favorite shots in the film as an actor. In front of the mirror, when I put powder on my face, then throw everything, and tear all the posters—it's a small scene but requires a lot from within."

Kriti shared that during this pivotal moment, "Some magic happened," which caused her to keep crying even after the scene ended. "For the first time in my life, even after the 'cut,' I kept crying, which I never thought would happen with me," she said, reflecting on the powerful experience.

Her portrayal of a surrogate mother dealing with the complexities of motherhood and personal sacrifice resonated deeply with audiences and earned her widespread praise. Kriti's performance not only garnered numerous awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) but also earned her a nomination for Best Actress and the prestigious National Award for Best Actress.

Her transformative role in Mimi further solidified her reputation as one of Bollywood's top actresses, showcasing her exceptional versatility and emotional depth.