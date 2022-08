New Delhi : Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Monday expressed gratitude as she became the latest Bollywood celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram. Taking to her social media, the 'Mimi' actor dropped a reel video captioned, "As Mimi says 'Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!' 50 MILLION Love and counting.. Love you guys!! #50MillionOnInsta."

In the video, the actor shared various BTS videos of her previous characters from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', and 'Mimi' to 'Raabta'. In the video, she wrote, "Thank you for giving me so much love.. for loving me on screen and off screen too! Keep Holding my hand. We have a long way to go."

Soon after the 'Dilwale' actor shared the reel video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. With this, the 'Heropanti' actor became the latest Bollywood celeb to cross the 50 million followers benchmark on Instagram after Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Priyanka Chopra.

The actor keeps her fans actively updated with her professional and personal life on the platform. From her motivational workout videos, and ultra-hot glam pictures to BTS pictures from sets, Kriti`s social media feed exudes positivity and is as real as it can get.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has a massive and one of the best lineups of films ahead including the much-awaited pan India film, 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Apart from that, she also has 'Shehzada' with actor Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023, and a horror comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan, along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next. She was last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s 'Hum Do Hamare Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.