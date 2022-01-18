Kriti Sanon shares how she was body-shamed for ‘gummy-smile’, retorts: ‘I am not a plastic doll’

New Delhi: While everyone knows the entertainment industry can be brutal when it comes to accepting people for their looks. Talking about irrational beauty standards that especially female actresses are subjected to, actress Kriti Sanon opens up about being criticised for her looks - including her ‘gummy smile’, nostrils flaring up while smiling, her waist size among other things. The ‘Mimi’ actress says none of it made any sense to her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti revealed, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll."

She further added, “People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little little things that people don’t say it directly ki ‘yeh change karo'. I feel like those things everyone hears”.

The pressure on looking a certain way only seems to be increasing, according to Kriti. She shared, “Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody".

On the work front, the actress has a busy 2022 with five movies in the lineup. The actress will be seen in action comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar, mythological drama 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, action drama 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan and action thriller 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff.