Kriti Sanon shares impressive weight loss journey after ‘Mimi’, says it wasn't easy! - Watch

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon, who played the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi shares her journey of losing the extra 15kgs she gained for the film directed by Laxman Utekar.

Kriti shared an Instagram post for her fans telling them about how hard it was for her to gain as well as lose weight.

She wrote “Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3 months (not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly.”

She also told her fans how she kept the song ‘Param Sundari’ for later, which gave her motivation to get back to shape.

She told her fans “while putting on 15ks for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! And…I had kept param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape!”

Thanking her training instructors Yasmin Karachiwala and Robin Bhel, Kriti wrote “Sharing some snippets of before and after lockdown videos where Yasmin Karachiwala helped me out get back strength! Don’t have enough home workout recorded but thanks Robin Behl for being there those tough days.”

The actress made her Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti’. And she gained her amazing fan base with films like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Arjun Patiala’, ‘Houseful 4’ and some period dramas like ‘Panipat’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’.

Kriti’s next release is ‘Bachchan Pandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming projects include ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bhedia’ and ‘Ganpath’.