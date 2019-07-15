Kriti Sanon shows off her desi swag in 'Arjun Patiala' fresh stills

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next movie titled 'Arjun Patiala' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The leggy lass will be seen sharing the screen space with the Punjabi heartthrob for the very first time.

The actress took to Instagram and shared some fresh stills from the movie. Her character in the movie will be called Ritu and she can be seen flaunting her desi swag in a magenta pink and blue salwar-kameez.

She wrote in the caption: “Ritu..#ArjunPatiala #26thJuly @maddockfilms @tseries.official”

The project is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Kriti has some interesting projects in her kitty besides 'Arjun Patiala'. She will be seen in multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.