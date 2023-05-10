Kriti Sanon Sits On Floor In Theatre At Adipurush Trailer Launch, See Video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. She has often been regarded as someone who is grounded and is 'down to earth'. She has lately been promoting her upcoming film 'Adipurush', which is all set to arrive in theatres on June 16, 2023. The trailer of the mythological film based on Hindu epic 'Ramayana' was dropped by the makers on Tuesday. Kriti, who attended the trailer launch of the film, looking ravishing in a custom-made white and golden saree from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations.

Meanwhile, a video from the Adipurush trailer launch has been shared on social media where Kriti is seen sitting on the floor after finding no seat in a theatre hall. The video's caption also claimed that Kriti didn't want to disturb those who were already seated. The video left netizens amused by Kriti's gesture and they hailed the actor once again for her simplicity.

Check out the video below:

However, some users felt that what she did was part of publicity and trolled the actress badly.

Check out some of the comments below:

"Ab sab salman khan banenge"

"Publicity ke liye log kya krte hai"

"She has an upcoming release thts y Itna drama .. their is nothing down to earth in this .. just a fake show ,, another act of promotion for the movie."

Watch Adipurush trailer below:

'Adipurush' is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan along with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles. The film is set to be released in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.