Kriti Sanon sizzles in a deep pink lehenga and metallic blouse, says 'Hello India' in style—Pics

New Delhi: One of the most sought after young guns in B-Town, actress Kriti Sanon recently featured on the cover of 'Hello India' magazine. She channelled her inner diva to the fullest and shared some of her looks from the magazine shoot on Instagram.

We really can't take our eyes off her ravishing look in the pictures. In one of the clicks, Kriti can be seen flaunting deeply kohled eyes and pulled back hair. She has been styled by Sonam Poladia.

Check out her pictures:

We are in love with the Turkish Muqarnas patterned hand embroidered lehenga with a metallic blouse by ace designer Amit Aggarwal.

One of the pictures has garnered over 1, 038, 189 likes so far.

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.