close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon sizzles in a deep pink lehenga and metallic blouse, says 'Hello India' in style—Pics

One of the pictures has garnered over 1, 038, 189 likes so far.

Kriti Sanon sizzles in a deep pink lehenga and metallic blouse, says &#039;Hello India&#039; in style—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought after young guns in B-Town, actress Kriti Sanon recently featured on the cover of 'Hello India' magazine. She channelled her inner diva to the fullest and shared some of her looks from the magazine shoot on Instagram.

We really can't take our eyes off her ravishing look in the pictures. In one of the clicks, Kriti can be seen flaunting deeply kohled eyes and pulled back hair. She has been styled by Sonam Poladia.

Check out her pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She won’t be that song You dance to.. She’s that lyric You can’t get out of your head. - J.Col. @hellomagindia

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

We are in love with the Turkish Muqarnas patterned hand embroidered lehenga with a metallic blouse by ace designer Amit Aggarwal.

One of the pictures has garnered over 1, 038, 189 likes so far.

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

 

Tags:
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon picsHello IndiaKriti Sanon photos
Next
Story

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk call it quits

Must Watch

PT59S

Watch top news stories