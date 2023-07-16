Kriti, Tamannaah, Rasha Turn Heads At Kanika Dhillon's Housewarming Party

New Delhi: Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma celebrated a remarkable milestone by hosting a grand housewarming get-together. The housewarming party held at Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharmar's exquisite new residence was a star-studded affair, attended by several renowned personalities from the film fraternity.

Many leading actors, directors, music composers and producers such as Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Anand L. Rai, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal attended the event to show their support and admiration for her journey as a screenwriter to producer with Kathha Pictures.





Kanika Dhillon, a renowned screenwriter, has penned acclaimed films like "Manmarziyaan," "Kedarnath," "Haseen Dilruba" and more. She is also currently gearing for her upcoming maiden production's film ''Do Patti'' starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon along with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba after the success of Haseen Dilruba, amongst others.