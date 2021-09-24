हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon teases a glimpse of 'Myra' from Bachchan Pandey - See pic!

Kriti Sanon has walked away with rave reviews for her nuanced and effortless performance in her last release Mimi.

Kriti Sanon teases a glimpse of &#039;Myra&#039; from Bachchan Pandey - See pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the glory of his last release 'Mimi'. Now, she is all geared up for her action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. With a packed calendar, Kriti has started dubbing for her next action comedy film - Bachchan Pandey.

To pique the interest of her fans and audiences, Kriti took to social media and shared a glimpse of her character 'Myra' from Bachchan Pandey. She further wrote, "Bachchan Pandey!!! this one's special !!! Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji

Kriti has walked away with rave reviews for her nuanced and effortless performance in her last release Mimi. The film has proved to be a game-changer for the actress and has put herself amongst the top league of actresses in the country. 

The actress is at top of her game with an interesting line-up of big banner projects like the Pan- India film Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganapati, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey along with few other unannounced projects.

 

