Kriti Sanon To Taapsee Pannu: Netflix Is All About Women This Year

New Delhi: It was woman power as Netflix announced its star-studded slate for 2024. The first to lead the 20-plus new titles was the preview of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited “Heera Mandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The legend of the courtesans of Heeramandi has long intrigued one. As beautiful talented women held court to an audience of aristocrats, little did one see the scars of loss, and betrayal they hid behind their veils.

Starring Manisha Koira, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha, the show also marks the filmmaker’s digital debut. Known for his sensitive ability to represent the feminine gaze, the filmmaker had said this was his passion project.

Actor Manisha Koirala reunites with the filmmaker 25 years after the musical hit Khamoshi, which was also his directorial said “It's been amazing to see his journey, I have seen him grow as India’s finest filmmaker.”

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari who had worked with him previously in Padmavaat called it a life-altering experience. “He deep dives into everything. He lives and breathes the story and character. It's so much more beyond the sets and grand clothes.”

Kriti Sanon makes her debut as a producer with the thriller “Do Patti”. The actor who recently received the best actor award for “Mimi says turning producer was a natural progression. “There is always a stage in life when you are wondering what next, what more and launching my production company was a step in that direction.” Do Patti stars actor Kajol and her in an unpredictable rollercoaster ride.

“For me, a thriller is an exciting genre, we are all grey characters. Do Patti is my first thriller but is driven by emotions. After Mimi, I was not getting a multi-layered character to play, and this was just the role I wanted to sink my teeth into”, said the actor.

Taapsee Pannu returns as the seductress Rani in the much-awaited sequel of the 2021 hit, Haseen Dilruba, in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. The film brings back Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal steps in as a new character.

“Rani is a bit more loving and stronger now,” said Taapsee Pannu.

Kanika Dhillon admits that there was never a thought to write a sequel but Rani and Rishu’s ( Vikrant Massey) relationship was mesmerising. “I started writing and found myself going deeper and deeper into the layers of their relationship and unravelling them,” says the writer

After the success of Railway Men, Yash Raj Films announced its collaboration with the streaming platform Maharaj and Madala Murders which also marks actor Vaani Kapoor’s digital debut.

“I am just so excited for my digital debut. Mandala Murders is a thriller and action, It is also a genre I have never done before and it has given me a chance to delve into a character’s psyche who is going through a maze of intrigue and suspense was very exciting, said the actor

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is all set to make her debut on TV in Season 3 of Fabulous Lives Bollywood Wives. The jewellery designer is joined by well-known names in Delhi’s social circles Shalini Passi as well as Kalyani Chawla Saha. When asked the classic Delhi or Mumbai question, Riddhima responded “I am a fence sitter”, with a laugh adding it was always vada pav and cutting chai for over anything”.

Newly married Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the musical drama Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film narrates the tale of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjyot. The couple along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. The has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Diljit Dosanjh reveals this movie gives one an up close and personal insight into the life of a man of the masses.

Parineeti candidly confessed to sharing the platform with composer AR Rahman( who composed the music) and Diljit Dosanjh was a masterclass in acting and singing for her.

“I was a student in front of Diljit. This was a dream role. I had never thought I would be part of the story of Amarjyot and Chamika whom I had grown up listening to. I felt it was a dream. I became a student amongst these legends. I even used to work on my diction with Diljit”, she said.

Dabba Cartel, stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika in a story of five women who fins themselves caught up in a series of unexpected events, which leads them into a world of adventure. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is the other anticipated show.