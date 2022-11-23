Kriti Sanon walks down memory lane as she revisits her school after 15 years, calls it a ‘proud feeling’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is currently running through a busy phase in her career as she is going to different cities for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan. During her tour in Delhi, the actress took out time to revisit her school and cherish good old memories.

The actress who hails from Delhi took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about going back to her school days as she visited her school Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Back to school! After 15years!! Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya!! Nostalgic! D.P.S. R.K. Puram has given me a lot.. it truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say “I made it!” #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart"

See Kriti Sanon's nostalgic post about her school

The actress has credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today. The comment section of her social media post was also instantly filled with love and praise from the audience. “Wow! its amazing,” commented one fan. “Old memories are back,” added another fan.

Currently enjoying success in her film career, Kriti recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also awaiting the grand release of 'Bhediya' co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts a strong lineup of films which include, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’, and ‘The Crew’.