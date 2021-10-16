Kriti Sanon wraps up Prabhas starrer Adipurush shoot, pens emotional note!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon just wrapped up Adipurush shooting co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She took to social media to share some cute moments with director Om Raut along with a long note.

The Adipurush actress posted three images, celebrating her successful shooting through cake-cutting, cute picture with the director and the last one is a beautiful note from Om Raut where he writes, "Dear Kriti, Today was the last day of our collaboration. God willing many more to come. Until next time!!!". Making no qualms about it, the actress engaged her fans, giving them a much-awaited dose of excitement.

Kriti captions the post, "Can't believe this journey has come to end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I'm extremely proud to have played: JANAKI!...Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with... Your vision is extraordinary and I can't wait for the world to see it! A film I'll always be extremely proud of #Adipurush". The superstar with her infectiously emotional attitude towards the role displays a sense of gratitude to her director for finding her a perfect fit to essay the character. Additionally, she also reposted OmRaut's lines, "Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can't believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!!".

Adipurush is a historical period drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film will roll on the floors on August 11, 2022, and features Sunny Singh in a pivotal role as well.