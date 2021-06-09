हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon's emotional note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta BTS video will melt your hearts - Watch

Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and dropped a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video of her film 'Raabta' on completing 4 years. Along with her video, she also penned a few heartwarming lines dedicated to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon wrote: Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye...I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..

Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart..Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The 2017 release Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan. It was co-produced by Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar. The film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, with Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

