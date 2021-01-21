Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao fondly remember late actor

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a light gone too soon. Thursday (January 21) marked the first birth anniversary of the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor. Several celebrities from the film and TV fraternity took to social media to fondly remember Sushant today.

Ekta Kapoor who gave Sushant his TV break in the soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ shared a video compilation of the actor as his famous character Manav. Captioning the post, Ekta wrote, “Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!”

Have a look at her post:

Sushant’s ‘Raabta’ co-star Kriti Sanon posted a smiling picture of the late actor along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..”

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. His co-star Rajkummar Rao posted Sushant’s picture playing guitar and dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who acted opposite Sushant in the 2019 movie ‘Sonchiriya’, posted a BTS picture with the actor from the movie sets.

Sushant’s former girlfriend and ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram account to share unseen videos of the late actor.

Take a look at how TV celebrities wished Sushant:

Sushant’s fans celebrated January 21 as Sushant Day. Netizens also trended Best Actor with several pictures and tweets commemorating the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The high profile case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).