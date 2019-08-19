Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot gives an enchanting vibe—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon is known for her svelte figure and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The tall and talented actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few clicks from her photoshoot.

She wrote in the caption: “She believed she could, so she did!

#BeautifulBeginsWithYou @facescanada

Hair by @aasifahmedofficial

Makeup by @adrianjacobsofficial

Styled by @sukritigrover

Shot by @bharatsikkastudio”

Her fixed gaze in the pictures creates an enchanting vibe all around. The photoshoot was for Faces Canada.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Arjun Patiala', sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The project is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti played a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit was seen as a small-town guy. The film hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Next, she has 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.