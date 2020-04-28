Kriti Sanon's social media banter with 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan is unmissable!

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon sure knows how to grab headlines with everything she does! Even in the lockdown, the actress is keeping all her fans entertained and has been acing her social media game. With everyone together facing this global health crisis, Kriti is making sure to spread the message of positivity and love to all her followers.

Recently, the beauty was seen interacting with her 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram and got all her fans excited.

It all happened when Kriti posted a collage of her pictures on Instagram and in no time, Kartik decided to tease her by saying, "Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai?" Soon after the actor wrote this hilarious comment, Kriti replied to him as, "haha.. haan jo aapke kapde banata hai.. unhone hi".

Cute, right?!

Fans are loving Kartik and Kriti's fun social media banter and already cannot wait to see them together on the big screen soon again. On the work front, after delivery a critically acclaimed performance in Panipat, the talented star will be next seen in Mimi and Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.