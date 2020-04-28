हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon's social media banter with 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan is unmissable!

Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen interacting with her 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram and got all her fans excited.

Kriti Sanon&#039;s social media banter with &#039;Luka Chuppi&#039; co-star Kartik Aaryan is unmissable!

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon sure knows how to grab headlines with everything she does! Even in the lockdown, the actress is keeping all her fans entertained and has been acing her social media game. With everyone together facing this global health crisis, Kriti is making sure to spread the message of positivity and love to all her followers. 

Recently, the beauty was seen interacting with her 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram and got all her fans excited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yup I’m a thinker Sometimes.. An Over-thinker 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

It all happened when Kriti posted a collage of her pictures on Instagram and in no time, Kartik decided to tease her by saying, "Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai?" Soon after the actor wrote this hilarious comment, Kriti replied to him as, "haha.. haan jo aapke kapde banata hai.. unhone hi".

Cute, right?!

Fans are loving Kartik and Kriti's fun social media banter and already cannot wait to see them together on the big screen soon again. On the work front, after delivery a critically acclaimed performance in Panipat, the talented star will be next seen in Mimi and Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanKriti SanonBollywood
Next
Story

Karan Johar's face-mapped to Rishi Kapoor from 'Bobby' will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M10S

CM Yogi Adityanath sought detailed report on murder of two saints in Bulandshahr, UP