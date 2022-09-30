Kriti Sanon's two BIG updates in a single day - Adipurush and Bhediya announcements make her happy!

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is on a release spree as two of her most awaited and highly anticipated projects, Bhediya and Adipurush are gearing up for their release. Especially with the first look of Adipurush being dropped today, its teaser release date being announced and the teaser of the Bhediya being released. This calls for a double celebration for the actress as her projects crossed roads. Her fans and the audience are excited to see her play two iconic roles.

The positive response that the actress has been receiving throughout the day is overwhelming. The kind of love the viewers have showered over proves how this is the Rise and Rise of Kriti Sanon. With every project hitting the screen, the actress and her promising lineup are making more noise than ever. Post the success of her blockbuster film Mimi in the past, Kriti Sanon is looking forward to these releases.

Recently, the actress won a highly acclaimed Filmfare Award for the best actress at the 67th segment of it. For a girl who debuted in Heropanti next to Tiger Shroff in 2014, winning a Filmfare award as the best actress was a dream which came true this year. Her performance in Mimi did surprise everyone.

This was the first time we saw Kriti Sanon tapping into a new side of acting where suddenly she pulled off a very mature role with utmost grace. Now it will be exciting to see Kriti Sanon play two different characters in both Adipurush and Bhediya. The actress will also be seen in Ganapathy next to Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.