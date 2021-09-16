Krushna Abhishek apologises to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja, says 'they are like his parents'

New Delhi: The sour relations between yesteryear superstar Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and their nephew Krushna Abhishek are known to everyone. Recently, we saw Govinda and his wife Sunita making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and how Krushna giving the episode a miss, saying he doesn't want to face them. An angry Sunita said in an interview later that she doesn't ever want to see Krushna's face.

Now, famous actor-comedian-host Krushna Abhishek has asked for forgiveness from his estranged uncle and his wife. According to Krushna, his family feud with uncle Govinda and his family can be resolved. Krushna has asked for forgiveness, saying that he is extremely distressed by the confrontation.

The comedian told Spotboye he is ready to apologise to Govinda and Sunita repeatedly if needed. "I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads."

Krushna also accepted that he is upset by his aunt Sunita's explosive interview against him. He, however, added that it is coming from a place of love. "I know my mami said a lot of things against me. Of course, I was upset. But now I feel they are so angry with me because they love me the most. Saying something as filmy as 'I don’t want to see his face ever again’ shows they are hurt. And you can only get hurt by someone who loves you," she told the publication.

Krushna had earlier too apologised to his estranged uncle-aunt during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. "I love my mama and mami and their hostility disturbs me." However, his wife Kashmera Shah said in an interview that Govinda and his family doesn't exist for them.