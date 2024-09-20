Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Govinda’s Wife ‘Jamta Nahi’ Statement For Him And Kashmera

Mumbai: Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s cold war in the family has reached its peak. Recently in a podcast interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja mentioned how she cannot stand Krushna and his wife Kashmera and said, ‘Jamta Nahi’. Krushna was asked to react to this statement of his Mami where he claimed that he loves her very much and will always have that respect for his Mami and Mama.

Speaking to HT, Krushna said, “I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry with me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami (I will console her, she is my aunt after all).”

In her interview with Time Out on YouTube, Sunita revealed how many times Kapil Sharma has told her that she should replace Archana in the show, but she is not very keen on appearing in the show due to Krushna Abhishek being associated with, “See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote “.

Sunita added further in the same interview, “But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti”.

Govinda had appeared solo at Arti Singh’s wedding. Sunita chose to give a miss, where Kashmera mentioned how it was a blessing for her and the family that Govinda arrived and they didn’t want anything more.