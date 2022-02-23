हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu dedicates his new tattoo to his late pet Masti

Actor Kunal Kemmu has got a tattoo of his late pet, Masti.

Kunal Kemmu dedicates his new tattoo to his late pet Masti
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kunal Kemmu has got a tattoo of his late pet, Masti.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared an adorable short video in which he can be seen having fun with Masti along with some visuals of his beloved pet. Later, he revealed the tattoo featuring Masti's face on his leg.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

He also penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling Masti. I love you forever."

Masti passed away on November 9 last year.

Announcing the demise of Masti, the 'Malang' actor had shared an emotional note that read, "Had to say goodbye to this beautiful part of my heart today. She owned me the moment she walked into my life, my house and my heart almost simultaneously."

He added, "It's been the toughest to accept that I won't see her jumping with joy every time I walk into the house or she won't be scratching at my feet every time I sit down to eat something or look worried every time she saw me pack my bags."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is currently busy shooting for 'Abhay 3'. 

 

