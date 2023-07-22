trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638799
KUNAL KEMMU

Kunal Kemmu To Ali Fazal: Bollywood Actors Who Are Serving Major Motivation With Their Gym Routines

Their transformation stories and dedication to their workout routines are a testament to the positive impact exercise can have on one's overall well-being.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kunal Kemmu To Ali Fazal: Bollywood Actors Who Are Serving Major Motivation With Their Gym Routines Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Over the years, fitness has gained extreme importance with the changing times. Especially in the entertainment industry, wherein actors are required to look their best at all times. Surpassing levels of commitment and discipline, actors are leaving no stone unturned to build the ideal body, meanwhile serving motivation and fitness goals to us! Their transformation stories and dedication to their workout routines are a testament to the positive impact exercise can have on one's overall well-being. 

Taha Shah Badussha

 

Taha Shah Badussha has garnered attention for his incredible physique and dedication to fitness. Exhibiting his beast avatar as Prince Murad in Taj: Divided by Blood, Taha swiftly made his way into the list of fittest actors in the business. 

Gurfateh Pirzada

 

Gurfateh, known for his notable performance in the Netflix series Class, is also admired for his impressive physical transformation. His Instagram reel displays intense workout sessions, highlighting his dedication to building strength and endurance. 

Kunal Kemmu

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu is no stranger to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. Through his Instagram reel, he shares snippets of his workout routines, focusing on strength training and functional exercises. Kunal's commitment to fitness is evident, and his transformation is proof of the positive effects of regular exercise.

Karan Tacker

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

Karan Tacker is known for his versatility as an actor, and his commitment to fitness is equally impressive. His Instagram reel provides a glimpse into his rigorous workout routines, including weightlifting and functional training. 

Ali Fazal

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Ali Fazal, recognized for his performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood, also showcases his dedication to fitness on his Instagram reel. His workouts focus on a combination of strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises. 

