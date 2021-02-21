Kunal Kemmu wins Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Lootcase’

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in a Comedy role for his film 'Lootcase'. Kunal shared the happy news with his followers on Instagram. “Honoured, Happy and Humbled! Best Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards This one is for the entire team of #Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and every one who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude,” wrote Kunal.

Kunal’s wife, actor Soha Ali Khan also shared an Instagram story, congratulating her husband.

Lootcase was released on July 13, 2020 on Disney plus Hotstar. Produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie was loved by audiences.

Kunal will next be seen in ‘Go Goa Gone 2’ in March 2021 which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan and comedian-actor Vir Das. ‘Go Goa Gone 2’ is the sequel of the 2013 Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K. directed horror comedy Zombie film.

The ‘Lootcase’ actor has become an uncle once again as his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a second son together on February 21.