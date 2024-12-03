Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Welcomes Twins, Shares Adorable Pics 'Hearts Are Doubly Full'

Shraddha Arya, celebrated for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has embraced a joyful new chapter as she welcomed twins, a baby girl, and a baby boy, on November 29. Sharing the news through a heartwarming video from the hospital, she revealed glimpses of festive balloons and expressed her delight with a touching caption.

“Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! #TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds,” she wrote, marking the announcement with joy and gratitude.

Watch the video here:

Shraddha had earlier announced her pregnancy on September 15 via Instagram with the words, “We are expecting a little miracle.” Her journey from television stardom to motherhood has been one of love, growth, and reflection.

Meanwhile, Shraddha bid farewell to her long-running show Kundali Bhagya, where she portrayed the iconic character Preeta for seven and a half years. The actor’s emotional farewell note captured her bond with the show, her character, and the team she worked with.

“You won’t believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times ‘cuz nothing, no words, could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment—the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting, and loyal piece of work. Kundali Bhagya. This show saw me grow—from a silly, goofy young girl to a married, responsible (now) mother-to-be,” she wrote.

Shraddha reminisced about her time on the show as a real-life fairy tale filled with glamor, fame, and camaraderie. “Seven and a half years of being Preeta were nothing short of a real-life fairy tale with fancy clothes, fame, popularity, wonderful work team & co-actors, travel, glamour, challenging scenes, dance, drama, and everything that an artist’s perfect life is built of,” she added.

In her note, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ektaa Kapoor, Zee TV, and her co-stars, directors, and crew for making her journey memorable. “KB, YOU’LL ALWAYS BE MY BABY!” Shraddha concluded, underscoring her emotional attachment to the show.

Shraddha Arya has chosen to take a break from acting to focus on her family and the joys of motherhood. While she hasn’t signed a new project yet, fans eagerly await her next steps both personally and professionally.