Kushal Tandon blasts report claiming Ankita Lokhande dated him after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Actor Kushal Tandon has lashed out at a news report which linked him to actress Ankita Lokhande years ago. It said that Ankita dated Kushal after her break-up with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. He posted a screenshot of the report without mincing his words, stated, "This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both, Sushant was a brother and Ankita a friend, at this time who so ever's team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this .......shocking how we live in a world of news."

In a separate tweet, Kushal said Sushant must be "laughing out loud from heaven" looking at the "circus" here (surrounding his death).

"And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace it’s a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did u chill it’s only chaos down here, you angel," Kushal added.

Sushant and Ankita dated for six years (2010-2016). They fell in love while starring together in 'Pavitra Rishta'. She is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain.

Sushant died at the age of 34 in Mumbai. He was found hanging at his apartment. His family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The CBI is currently probing his death case.