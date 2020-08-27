हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Kushal Tandon blasts report claiming Ankita Lokhande dated him after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput

"I was a friend of both, Sushant was a brother and Ankita a friend, at this time who so ever's team is trying to get my name in this blame game," Kushal stated.

Kushal Tandon blasts report claiming Ankita Lokhande dated him after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkushaltandon

New Delhi: Actor Kushal Tandon has lashed out at a news report which linked him to actress Ankita Lokhande years ago. It said that Ankita dated Kushal after her break-up with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. He posted a screenshot of the report without mincing his words, stated, "This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both, Sushant was a brother and Ankita a friend, at this time who so ever's team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this .......shocking how we live in a world of news."

In a separate tweet, Kushal said Sushant must be "laughing out loud from heaven" looking at the "circus" here (surrounding his death).

"And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace it’s a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did u chill it’s only chaos down here, you angel," Kushal added.

Sushant and Ankita dated for six years (2010-2016). They fell in love while starring together in 'Pavitra Rishta'. She is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain.

Sushant died at the age of 34 in Mumbai. He was found hanging at his apartment. His family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The CBI is currently probing his death case. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyKushal Tandonsushant ankita
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput gets a billboard in Hollywood, see sister Shweta Singh Kirti's post
  • 33,10,234Confirmed
  • 60,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Sushant Singh Update: ED's team will interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's father