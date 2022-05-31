हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir khan

Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya learnt more from Aamir Khan in 45 Days than in his 12 years career

“One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from that man in 45 days. He has taught me more than that," says Nag Chaitanya about Aamir Khan.

New Delhi: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Sing Chaddha’ that will hit theatres on August 11. Chay plays a pivotal role in Advait Chandan’s directorial. Currently, an earlier from last of Chay has resurfaced online. In it the ‘Bangarraju’ actor is all praises for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Chay credited Aamir for teaching him more about cinema in 45 days than his 12 years career.

In an interview with film critic Baradwaj Rangan on Film Companion South, Naga Chaitanya described his experience of working with Aamir Khan and said, “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from that man in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, he can influence people like that. He’s not doing that on purpose, it’s just the amount of knowledge he has, the human being that he is. He is such a lovely person.” 

Chaitanya also spoke about Aamir’s ‘content-first approach’ and praised his passion for movies. “At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he is with his acting, and that’s amazing. He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn’t talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they’re filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he’s been true to that,” he shared.

Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ during the IPL 2022 Finals. The film is a Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead.

