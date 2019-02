Los Angeles: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has called off her engagement to fiance Christian Carino.

Gaga`s representative confirmed the news to people.com saying their relationship ended "a bit ago".

"It just didn`t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There`s no long dramatic story," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The "A Star Is Born" star announced her engagement to Carino in October.

Gaga was also engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they split in July 2016.