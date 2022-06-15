Lagaan turns 21: Aamir Khan to celebrate with team at his residence 'Marina'

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama 'Lagaan' is all set to complete 21 years of its release on Wednesday, on June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, 'Marina' today.

'Lagaan' is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. 'Lagaan' also became the second only film apart from Mother India in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same.

And to celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to unite at Aamir Khan's residence today. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film. Even a pandemic couldn't stop the cast from proclaiming the victory of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11, 2022. The film is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The Advait Chandan's directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead roles. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

A few days ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist. His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie.

