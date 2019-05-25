close

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom admits to threatening to kill Khloe Kardashian

Odom shared that it happened when he began hallucinating due to cocaine and ecstasy, prompting Khloe to call his friends for help, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Basketball player Lamar Odom was once so high during his marriage to reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian that he threatened to kill her.

According to Radar Online, Odom in his upcoming memoir "Darkness to Light" said that he once threatened to kill Khloe before destroying their home with a golf club.

Odom shared that it happened when he began hallucinating due to cocaine and ecstasy, prompting Khloe to call his friends for help, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Things, however, got worse after his friends left as Odom remembered being so angry he "forcefully" grabbed Khloe and yelled: "What the f**k are you doing?" 

He continued screaming at her: "You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I'll f***ing kill you! You don't know what I'm capable of!"

The athlete began "swinging and ripping out the drywall" after that, detailing: "Before I was done there were dozens of gaping holes in the walls. The golf club was bent in half."

 

Tags:
Lamar OdomKhloe KardashianHollywoodreality TV star
