LANA DEL REY

Lana Del Rey And Jeremy Dufrene Tie The Knot: A Charming Louisiana Wedding - WATCH

Lana Del Rey ties the knot with Jeremy Dufrene in a romantic ceremony

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lana Del Rey And Jeremy Dufrene Tie The Knot: A Charming Louisiana Wedding - WATCH (Image: x)

New Delhi: Grammy-nominated singer Lana Del Rey has exchanged vows with Jeremy Dufrene, a local alligator tour guide from Louisiana. The couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony on Thursday in Des Allemands, a quaint community located about 45 minutes southwest of New Orleans.

Exclusive photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail showcase the enchanting outdoor venue where the couple said "I do," surrounded by picturesque waterside scenery. Del Rey, 39, radiated elegance in a flowing white dress, while Dufrene, 49, complemented her look in a dapper dark suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

As per people, the pair obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on Sept. 23, marking a significant step in their relationship.

The couple is said to be been friends since 2019, and recent sightings together fueled speculation about their romantic involvement before they publicly confirmed their relationship.

As the internet buzzes with images from the wedding, fans everywhere are expressing their excitement over the singer's new marriage. Here are few of the reactions:

With this unexpected union, Lana Del Rey proves that love can take many forms, and sometimes, it leads to the most delightful adventures.

