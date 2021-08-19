हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bellbottom

Lara Dutta romances with hubby Mahesh Bhupathi in BellBottom look, Twinkle Khanna reacts!

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi recently took to Instagram to share his wife Lara Dutta's pictures in her iconic Indira Gandhi look for the film BellBottom.

Lara Dutta romances with hubby Mahesh Bhupathi in BellBottom look, Twinkle Khanna reacts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mahesh Bhupathi

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupathi is overjoyed with the release of her film BellBottom co-starring Akshay Kumar. On its release day (August 19), the tennis player took to Instagram to share a picture of him with his wife Lara but in her Indira Gandhi avatar. In the happy picture, Lara can be seen with short hair with the iconic Indira Gandhi white streak as well. She had donned a black blouse and a patterned saree. 

In the caption, Mahesh wished the cast and production of the film the best of luck.

Check out Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's loved-up pics:

 

Twinkle Khanna commented on the post and called Lara a 'fabulous Indira' with a heart emoji.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom opened in theatres on Thursday (August 19). With special screening held a day back, critics have hailed the performances and it looks like with a positive word of mouth pouring in, this spy outing gets a thumbs up. 

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, the film features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain as well. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BellbottomLara DuttaMahesh BhupathiLara Dutta Indira Gandhi lookLara Dutta BellBottom lookAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor jokes son Jeh starred in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, reveals she fainted on set once!

Must Watch

PT2M18S

C-17 Globemaster bringing 290 civilians from Afghanistan to India, including 70 Afghan citizens