Lara Dutta romances with hubby Mahesh Bhupathi in BellBottom look, Twinkle Khanna reacts!

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupathi is overjoyed with the release of her film BellBottom co-starring Akshay Kumar. On its release day (August 19), the tennis player took to Instagram to share a picture of him with his wife Lara but in her Indira Gandhi avatar. In the happy picture, Lara can be seen with short hair with the iconic Indira Gandhi white streak as well. She had donned a black blouse and a patterned saree.

In the caption, Mahesh wished the cast and production of the film the best of luck.

Check out Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's loved-up pics:

Twinkle Khanna commented on the post and called Lara a 'fabulous Indira' with a heart emoji.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom opened in theatres on Thursday (August 19). With special screening held a day back, critics have hailed the performances and it looks like with a positive word of mouth pouring in, this spy outing gets a thumbs up.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, the film features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain as well. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.