हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer under aggressive therapy, continues to be in ICU

The doctor treating veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar informed that she is under serious observation and aggressive therapy.

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer under aggressive therapy, continues to be in ICU
File photo

New Delhi: Unfortunately, on Saturday, the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition deteriorated again and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital. According to the latest updates, she is in ICU and is responding well to the medical procedures.

The doctor in charge Prateet Samdani in a press meeting provided the most recent update on the singer's health.

He informed, "She is under aggressive therapy. We are continuously observing her. She continues to be in ICU, she is under serious observation. Her treatment is going on in Breach Candy hospital."

According to reports, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray also rushed to Breach Candy hospital to meet the veteran singer.

 

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive earlier in January this year. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia. 

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

She has crooned for all the top actresses across generations in the Hindi film industry. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar Healthlata mangeshkar health updatelata mangeshkar hospitalised
Next
Story

Raveena Tandon recalls Aamir Khan's hilarious prank on Andaz Apna Apna sets, says 'it brings a smile to my face'!

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health