Lata Mangeshkar was very upset when CID stopped airing on TV, took THIS action

New Delhi: Musical legend Lata Mangeshkar was a huge CID series fan and would often invite the cast of the show to her house for snacks or lunch. Remembering her love for the show, we take a look at the time when Lata Di was dismayed when the show stopped airing on TV.

Last year, the show stopped airing on Sony TV and Lata Di did not like this one bit as she was an ardent fan of the long-running show. 'CID' star Daya Shankar Pandey revealed her reaction in an interview with the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

She called the creative director, producer, cast and crew of the show to ensure that the show continues and is not taken off the air. In a way, she had shaken up the CID's production house with her reach.

Daya Shankar Pandey also revealed that Lata Mangeshkar would often invite the CID cast to her home and ask them many questions about the show.

She would also comment on their sartorial choices in the show and if she didn't like any one of their outfits, she would openly tell them.

Daya recalled that he would be relatively quiet when he would visit Lata Di's home which would prompt her to ask him, "Why are you so quiet? Are you angry with someone?".

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar death was attributed to multiple organ failure after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.