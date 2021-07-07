हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar: Yusuf bhai is gone, leaving behind his younger sister

Lata Mangeshkar was known to tie Rakhi on Dilip Kumar's wrist every year.

Lata Mangeshkar: Yusuf bhai is gone, leaving behind his younger sister
Twitter

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted to express grief at the demise of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday.

Tweeting in Hindi, Mangeshkar wrote: "Yusuf bhai aaj apne chhotisi behen ko chhodke chale gaye... Yusuf bhai kya gaye, ek yug ka ant ho gaya, mujhe kuch sujh nahi raha, main bohot dukhi hoon, nishabd hoon, kayee batein, kayee yadein humein deke chale gayen (Yusuf bhai is gone, leaving behind his younger sister. His demise marks the end of an era. I am heartbroken. He has left behind so many memories)."
 

 

Mangeshkar was known to tie Rakhi on Dilip Kumar's wrist every year.

"Yusuf bhai pichhle kayee salon se bimar they, kisiko pehchaan nahi paate the, aise waqt Saira bhabhi ne sab chhodkar unki dinraat seva kee hai, unke liye doosra kuch jeevan nahi tha. Aisi aurat ko main pranam karti hoon aur Yusuf bhai ki aatma ko shanti miley yeh dua karti hoon (Yusuf bhai had been keeping unwell since the past few years and was unable to recognise anyone. During this time Saira bhabhi devoted her life and her days and nights to look after him. My pranam to this lady and I pray that Yusuf bhai's soul rests in peace)," the playback legend added.

