Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter diaries: Scroll through her most memorable tweets

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated on February 5.

Her death comes as a major blow to the entire film industry and her fans from all age groups. Mangeshkar’s impeccable contribution to the music industry will always be remembered by the entire nation.

During her final days, 90-year-old Mangeshkar was quite active on Twitter. She posted heartfelt birthday notes for her friends from the industry and also voiced her opinions quite unabashedly.

Here's looking at some of her most-talked about tweets:

When she posted a throwback picture of herself from the time when she sang at a Radio studio for the first time.

When she shared a tribute for those who lost their lives during the deadly 26/11 terror attack.

Lata Mangeshkar had also tweeted to MS Dhoni when his retirement rumours were buzzing. She wrote, "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye. @msdhoni."

Much like the rest of the country, it seems late legend Lata Mangeshkar also had immense love for cricket as last year, she celebrated Sunil Gavaskar's 50 years in the sport.

She tweeted, "Namaskar. Cricket mein 50 saal pure karnewale hamare mahan khilaadi Sunil Gavaskar ji aur bahut acche khiladi Dilip Vengsarkar ji ka aaj Wankhede Stadium mein jo samman kiya gaya,wo dekhke mujhe bahut khushi hui, main dono’n ko bahut badhaai deti hun."

Lata Mangeshkar had also wished veteran stars, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, on their birthday. Take a look.

For the unversed, her death was attributed to multiple organ failure after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

May her soul rest in peace!