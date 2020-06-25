Late actor Inder Kumar's wife levels allegations against Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan in viral post

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death by suicide has once again opened a discussion on nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry. Several actors opened up on their own battles on social media and 'nepotism' again became a top trend on various platforms.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.
Late actor Inder Kumar, who died of cardiac arrest on July 28, 2017, was 43. His wife Pallavi Sarraf has now levelled serious allegations against Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan of not helping Inder Kumar when he needed work.
In her long Instagram post, Pallavi wrote:
These days everyone is talking about.. Nepotism.... Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help. Just for the record he was already doing small projects. But he wanted to do big movies just like he started. He went to Mr. Karan johar, I was there too. In front of me all happened. He made us wait outside his van for 2 hrs. Then his manager Garima comes and says karan is busy. But we waited & wen he came out, he says inder keep in touch with garima at the moment there is no work for you. And inder did that... for the next 15 days ... the fone was picked up saying there is no work at the moment... after that inder was blocked. The same behaviour was given to Inder by non other than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan... He met inder and said he will call you in a week . At the moment there is no work.this all happened on the set of Zero. Later was even asked to keep in touch with his manger Pooja... she did the same wat garima did.... Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses. Karan johar has said many times he works with stars... well my husband was a star ... still people remember him by his work. Why is it so difficult for these big shots to help talented people. What are they scared of ? Or we can just say they are bad human beings... pretending to be nice. Nepotism should stop... people are dieing and these big shots are still not understanding the effect. Government should take strict action against such people.
Inder Kumar was best known for his supporting roles in Salman Khan's 'Wanted' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge'. He had also appeared in Ekta Kapoor's long-running TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as Mihir Virani for a brief time.
Before his demise, he was working on a film titled, 'Phati Padi Hai Yaar'.